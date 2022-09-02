Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,171 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,770 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.50.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $181.31 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

