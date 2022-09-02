Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,987 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

