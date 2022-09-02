Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.27. 20,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.06. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $200.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.