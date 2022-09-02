Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target Cut to 93.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from 95.00 to 93.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNKEY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 124.00 to 112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Danske Bank A/S Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 77,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

