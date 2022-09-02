DATA Reaches Market Cap of $855,549.24 (DTA)

DATA (DTA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded down 43.2% against the dollar. One DATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $855,549.24 and $301,408.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DATA Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

