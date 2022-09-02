Dawson James Begins Coverage on Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Smart for Life Stock Performance

Shares of Smart for Life stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. Smart for Life has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of Smart for Life

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Smart for Life at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart for Life Company Profile

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.

