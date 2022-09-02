DB Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $26,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.60. 106,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,019,646. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.89 billion, a PE ratio of -150.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

