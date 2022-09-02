DB Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 21 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CMG traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,615.85. 320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,477.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,455.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

