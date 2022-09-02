Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $17.01 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.37%. The company had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after buying an additional 670,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,594,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 125,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

