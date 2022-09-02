DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Tops $0.0377 on Major Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $23,975.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.50 or 0.01168236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015786 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame.

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

