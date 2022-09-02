DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $881,926.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $881,926.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000884 BTC on exchanges.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,631,124 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

