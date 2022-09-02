Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$57.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.41 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.21 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,366. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 43.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 150.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.