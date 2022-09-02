Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CL King

CL King began coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on DENN. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised Denny’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Denny’s to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.44.
Denny’s Stock Up 1.2 %
DENN opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $553.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.61. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42.
About Denny’s
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
