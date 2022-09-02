Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.31) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.12) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 2.2 %

DLAKY opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

