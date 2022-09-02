DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $115.00

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 117.60 ($1.42), with a volume of 760943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.44).

Several equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81. The company has a market capitalization of £294.75 million and a PE ratio of 661.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.53.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

