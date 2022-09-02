DIA (DIA) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

DIA (DIA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001882 BTC on major exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $31.49 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,324.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004395 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00132912 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035371 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00084992 BTC.
DIA Profile
DIA (DIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 82,300,225 coins. The official website for DIA is diadata.org. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights.
Buying and Selling DIA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars.
