Diamant Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.3% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,875,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 236,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 559,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after buying an additional 44,370 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.54. 136,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,315,056. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $221.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

