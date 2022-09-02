Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 0.8% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.0 %

ULTA stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $428.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,615. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $438.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.75 and a 200-day moving average of $392.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.70.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.