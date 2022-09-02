Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 5.5% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.32. The stock had a trading volume of 46,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.77 and a 200 day moving average of $209.11. The company has a market capitalization of $380.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

