Diamant Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 36,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 45,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,193. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.66 and a 200 day moving average of $177.44. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

