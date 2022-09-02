Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,744 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 241,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,301,693. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

