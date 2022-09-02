Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $119.61

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $119.61 and last traded at $119.75, with a volume of 50922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $134.72.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

