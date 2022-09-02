Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.
DIN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Dine Brands Global Stock Performance
Dine Brands Global stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
