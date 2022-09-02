Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

DIN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.