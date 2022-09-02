Dipper Network (DIP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $84,098.99

Dipper Network (DIP) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Dipper Network has a market capitalization of $84,098.99 and $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Dipper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,969.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00131641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00034733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086132 BTC.

Dipper Network (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official website is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dipper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dipper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

