Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR) Insider Peter Brook Buys 15,000 Shares

Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR – Get Rating) insider Peter Brook purchased 15,000 shares of Diverger stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$15,750.00 ($11,013.99).
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.
