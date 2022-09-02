Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$81.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

DCBO opened at C$39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Docebo has a 12 month low of C$32.35 and a 12 month high of C$117.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.00.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

