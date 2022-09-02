Doctors Coin (DRS) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $998,656.42 and $10,382.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00031405 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.