Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0615 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.15 billion and approximately $268.85 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00027127 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00305519 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001124 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

