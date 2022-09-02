Dogecoin Hits Market Cap of $8.30 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion and $309.73 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00026917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00285886 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.