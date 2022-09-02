Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $244.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.44 and a 200 day moving average of $232.47. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.