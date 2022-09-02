Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.10-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$28.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.16 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.20 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,311,000 after acquiring an additional 156,187 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.