Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Down 7.9% in August

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on DOMA. Oppenheimer lowered Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

DOMA stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. Doma has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Doma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,865 shares of Doma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $49,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,504,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,203,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 308,135 shares of company stock worth $251,291 over the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Doma during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doma by 6,364.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

