Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.91-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-5% yr/yr to ~$3.34-3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.66-$2.68 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.6 %

Donaldson stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

DCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Donaldson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

