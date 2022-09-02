Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.66-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.91-3.07 EPS.

Donaldson Trading Down 1.6 %

DCI stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.84. 472,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,672. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. State Street Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 55.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 206.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 256,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Donaldson by 2,630.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 155,254 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.