Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $88.03

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.03 and last traded at $88.03, with a volume of 591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DORM. MKM Partners began coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 612,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,173,000 after buying an additional 50,723 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Stories

