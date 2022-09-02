DPRating (RATING) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,919.00

DPRating (RATING) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. DPRating has a total market cap of $297,317.81 and approximately $20,919.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00131598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086482 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DPRating Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.