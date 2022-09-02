Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Holdings Cut by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,817 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,484,000 after purchasing an additional 263,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $446,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Realty

In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at $124,753.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Shares of DRE opened at $58.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Duke Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.