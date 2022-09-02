Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.30 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duluth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.62. 229,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,246. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $258.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Duluth by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Duluth by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,812 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duluth by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

