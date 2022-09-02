E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Stock Price Up 1.3%

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.35. 58,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 146,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

E3 Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a current ratio of 21.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.74 million and a P/E ratio of -27.65.

Insider Activity at E3 Metals

In other E3 Metals news, Director Christopher Doornbos purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$31,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,227,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,118,561.20.

About E3 Metals

E3 Metals Corp., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

