Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 0.3 %

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $592.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $235,897.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $12,815,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 146,608 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $7,574,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 80,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

