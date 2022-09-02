Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $19.38 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $582,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

