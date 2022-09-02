eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,620 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 62,111 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Insider Activity

eBay Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.77 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 106.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

