Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Price Performance
EPIC stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 72 ($0.87). The stock had a trading volume of 241,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,667. The company has a market cap of £152.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.88. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 71.42 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.06). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.57. The company has a current ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
