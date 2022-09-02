Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EPIC stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 72 ($0.87). The stock had a trading volume of 241,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,667. The company has a market cap of £152.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.88. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 71.42 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.06). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.57. The company has a current ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

