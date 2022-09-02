Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.12-$0.18 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,836,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,292. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $232,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

