Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Down 8.4% in August

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Institutional Trading of Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Elastic by 33.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 187.9% in the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

