Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Capitalization of $44.68 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $44.68 million and approximately $49,121.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,927,541,111 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

