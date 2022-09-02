Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 153.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.