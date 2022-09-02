Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $1,924,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $309.13 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.63.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

