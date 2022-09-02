Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Shares Up 21.9%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 21.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Elio Motors Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Elio Motors Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

