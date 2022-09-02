Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,520 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.11% of Encompass Health worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

Shares of EHC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. 833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $81.45.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

